Heavy Rain: 16 people died in flood

Flood created by the heavy rain has killed 16 people in China. The floods has also damaged around 1300 houses. Atleast 17,000 people were evacuated.

The flood has most worst hit the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Here six cities and 32 counties have been affected by the flood. 9 persons have been killed and life 3.60 lakh people were disrupted. In the Guangdong Province, 7 persons were killed.

In Heyuan city more than 110,000 people were affected and 956 houses were damaged.