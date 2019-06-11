Man steals chickens to buy fuel for his BMW car

A Chinese farmer resorted to stealing chickens and ducks and selling them to buy fuel for his expensive BMW.

The 50-year-old farmer from China’s Sichuan province came up with the idea of stealing the birds at night from nearby villages after he could no longer afford fuel for his luxury BMW worth 2 million yuan (approximately Rs 2 Crore).

According to reports in Indiatimes, the farmer usually raided villages at night on a motorcycle and made away with chickens and ducks. Whenever caught, he tried to pass off the stolen birds as his own until police identified him on the basis of surveillance footages from various spots.

On May 22, when police chased him, he tried to evade arrest by fleeing in his BMW. “He was driving a luxury car and it’s just much faster, so we can’t catch up,” police director, Zhang Hua said. The man had reportedly been stealing the birds from villages in Linshui county, Sichuan province since April after he ran into financial woes, police said.

After police recovered the motorcycle and some chickens and ducks from the farmer’s house, he later admitted to his crime and explained he needed money to buy fuel for his BMW.