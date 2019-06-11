Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles high

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended today at high marks. The BSE Sensex today settled trading at 39,950 which is higher than yesterday’s closing by 165 points or

0.42 %. The NSE Nifty also ended at 11,965, up 42 points or 0.36 %.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainments, HCL Technologies and JSW Steel.

The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bajaj Finserv, L& T and Bata India.