Union Cabinet approves Central Educational Institutions Reservation Bill

Jun 13, 2019, 08:42 am IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill that provides for considering a university/college as one unit, restoring the earlier reservation system based on 200-point roster. A ‘department/subject’ will no longer be treated as a unit.

The Bill, which will replace the “Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Ordinance, 2019”, will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet decision will address the long-standing demands of people belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs and ensure their rights envisaged under the Constitution.

Javadekar said it will also ensure providing 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

An official release said that the decision will allow filling up of more than 7,000 existing vacancies by direct recruitment in teachers’ cadre with 200-point roster.

