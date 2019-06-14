Cochin International Airport stops day-time flights

The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has announced that the airport will not operate daytime flights for the next four months. The airport will stop it’s all daytime flights from November 20 to four months.

This reschedule is announced as the renovation work of the runway will be done at that time.

The airport has instructed all airliners to reschedule their daytime flights to night time. The recarpeting works will start from November 20 and will end on March 28, 2020. At this time there will be no flights from 10 am to 6 pm. The daytime flights will be rescheduled to night.

The recarpeting of the runway is a mandatory renovation of runways. This should be done once in a 10 year. The first recarpeting of Cochin airport runway was done in 2009.