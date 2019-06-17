Latest NewsIndia

Terror attack in Pulwama again: Armed force convoy attacked

Jun 17, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
The convoy of armed forces attacked again in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

A convoy of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was attacked by using IED blast. The army vehicle was totally destructed in the blast. It has been reported that eight soldiers get injured in the blast. The militants also fired on the soldiers after the blast.

Earlier US and Pakistan have warned that there may be another terror attack in Kashmir. The US and Pakistan have informed that the militants are planning for a Pulwama model terror attack in Avantipora region as a reply to the killing of terrorist leader Zakir Moosa by armed forces.

On February 14, 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in the terror attack in Pulwama.

