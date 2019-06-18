ICC World Cup: Bangladesh defeated West Indies

In Cricket, Bangladesh secured a historical victory over former champions West Indies at Taunton, England. Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 7 wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan. Take a bow. Liton Das. Take a bow. Bangladesh win by seven wickets! #RiseOfTheTigers#WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/H5Q5EcUZKe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019

The Asian team easily crossed the victory target of 322 set by West Indies. Bangladesh scored 322 in 41.3 overs by losing only three wickets. Earlier Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Put in to bat first, the West Indies has scored 321 runs losing 8 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

By this victory, Bangladesh has risen to fifth in the points table. The West Indies is in 7th position with 3 points.

The Bangladeshi player Shakib Ali Hasan who scored 124 in the match was selected as the Man of the Match.