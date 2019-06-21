Latest NewsIndia

International Yoga Day 2019 : Yoga is an integral part of Indian culture, says PM Modi

Jun 21, 2019, 07:39 am IST
On the 5th edition of the International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi and said it is time to take Yoga to villages..

Apart from PM Narendra Modi, union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will participate in International Yoga Day events across the country. ‘Yoga with the Gurus’ will be held on the sprawling North Lawn in the United Nations Headquarters followed by a panel discussion.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Ranchi Thursday evening. He was received by the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Governor Draupdui Murmu. The Prime Minister will attend the International Yoga Day programme at Prabhat Tara ground. Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event. More than 4,000 security personnel have been deployed for security of dignitaries and the general public.

 

