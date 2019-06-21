Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali Backs India to Win World Cup, Soon Deletes the Tweet

Indian Cricket team had handed Pakistan a crushing defeat in the World Cup Match and India’s neighbours were criticized for their below-par performance by fans and experts alike. Hasan Ali was one of the bowlers that Indian team took to punish the most, as he conceded 84 runs in his 9 overs! He eventually got the wicket of Rohit Sarma though, but it was more about Rohit’s mistake than Hasan’s skill.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was quite severe in his criticism against Hasan, asking him why he couldn’t replicate the energy he showed on Wagah border in the cricket field. Anyway, Hasan is once again in the news, this time for a Tweet that made in which he backed the Indian cricket team to lift the World cup.

It was a journalist who had posted a tweet congratulating the Indian team and wished for them to win the World Cup and make the nation proud. Here is the Tweet:

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the splendid win and giving us a moment to celebrate and to feel proud to be an Indian. #IndianCricketTeam let’s capture the world cup now #CWC19″

To the tweet, Ali replied, ‘Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation’ which translates to Your wish will be fulfilled congratulations.

Hasan Ali soon faced serious backlash from Twitter for his comment and he had to withdraw it soon. He later deleted the tweet after receiving a lot of flak from fans, who would have expected Hasan to perform better in the match.