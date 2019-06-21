Rahul Gandhi’s tweet becomes controversy: Congress humiliated Army says, Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi’s sarcastic tweet on Modi’s ‘New India’ slogan triggered an array of controversies. The tweet carried the picture of Army’s dog squad doing yoga along with the caption ‘New India’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused that he has humiliated the yoga day and the army of the nation. BJP MP’s Paresh Rawal and Tejaswi Soorya also criticized Rahul’s tweet.

Shah condemned that if any youth is left in Congress, he feels pity for them as they have to acknowledge such a leader. Rahul Gandhi’s phone fiddling during President’s speech has also evoked criticism from many walks.