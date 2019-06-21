Water Scarcity: Tamil Nadu asks Kerala to keep Mullaperiyar dam water level full

The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Kerala government to keep the Mullaperiyar dam water level to full. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappaday Palani Swami has raised this demand to the Kerala chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier the Kerala government has offered to supply 20 lakh liter water to Tamil Nadu. But The Tamil Nadu government has declined the offer. The Tamil Nadu is facing the most severe water scarcity in the history of the state.

” I thank the Kerala Chief Minister, but The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS has said thaMLD water will not be sufficient. We are every day supplying 525MLD water in Chennai and if 2 MLD water could be given every day, it will be useful for the people”, said Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister.