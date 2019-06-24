Latest NewsSports

Andre Russell ruled out of ICC World Cup

Jun 24, 2019, 09:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

The news about player getting injured continues in the ICC World Cup. The last victim of the this is West Indies player Andre Russell. He was ruled out of ICC World Cup with a knee injury. He will not be playing the left matches. Sunil Ambris will join the West Indies team replacing Andre Russell.

Russell got injured while he was playing in IPL. And he was also criticized for playing with injuries at that time. He was again got injured while playing against New Zealand.

Russel has scored only 36 runs from the four matches played and picked five wickets in the world cup.

Tags

Related Articles

J&K: ATM guard foils robbery attempt at Chadoora bank in Budgam !

Jun 11, 2017, 10:09 am IST

Posters showing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Goddess Durga in Lucknow : See Pics

Feb 11, 2019, 04:08 pm IST

1 out of 150; man walks away with two beating hearts

Feb 19, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Katrina Kaif’s Zero first look and its Intense

Jul 16, 2018, 10:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close