Andre Russell ruled out of ICC World Cup

The news about player getting injured continues in the ICC World Cup. The last victim of the this is West Indies player Andre Russell. He was ruled out of ICC World Cup with a knee injury. He will not be playing the left matches. Sunil Ambris will join the West Indies team replacing Andre Russell.

Russell got injured while he was playing in IPL. And he was also criticized for playing with injuries at that time. He was again got injured while playing against New Zealand.

Russel has scored only 36 runs from the four matches played and picked five wickets in the world cup.