KeralaLatest NewsInspirational

Women who loved metals: Pink Gang of Vanchinadu

Jun 25, 2019, 08:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

There is always a patriarchal division in jobs. However in the modern world the women are keeping up with men in all fields. There is an inspiring story from the Trivandrum division of Indian Railway. Sixteen women are looking after the Garage and Wagon Fitness of Vanchinad express over two and a half years. Earlier women were made assistants as the mechanical job was considered ‘tough’ for them. When the inflow of women increased men complained that they had to do all the works as women are incapable to do it.

The then Senior Division Mechanical Engineer C C Joy formed the Pink Gang in 2017. Junior Engineer Sreekala headed the team. They had to face many hurdles including the discouraging attitude of male colleagues. Once they proved their talent support flooded from many parts. It is their duty to ensure the safety of the train before and after its service. Vanchinad has been running punctually under their service- a feather added to their cap.They say that the hardest part of the job is to remove the carcasses of animals from air pipe and coupling. The pink gang has 7 post graduate members. Their age ranges from 28 -58. The gang is the first of its kind in Indian Railway. Honouring their effort Southern railway conferred them the best performance award last year. Yes, they find a fine balance with metal and emotion.  Frailty, thy has to find a new synonym to replace woman.

Tags

Related Articles

Bitcoin: all you need to know about the latest currency

Dec 18, 2017, 12:01 pm IST

Girl student suicides in the hostel room: Protested students set fire college building

Nov 23, 2017, 05:55 pm IST

ISRO ready to launch communication satellite GSAT-7A for Indian Air Force

Dec 12, 2018, 06:38 pm IST

VIRAL WATCH; “People say I’m crazy” says Manju Warrier with a Cup-Trick video.

Jun 1, 2019, 06:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close