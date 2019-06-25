Women who loved metals: Pink Gang of Vanchinadu

There is always a patriarchal division in jobs. However in the modern world the women are keeping up with men in all fields. There is an inspiring story from the Trivandrum division of Indian Railway. Sixteen women are looking after the Garage and Wagon Fitness of Vanchinad express over two and a half years. Earlier women were made assistants as the mechanical job was considered ‘tough’ for them. When the inflow of women increased men complained that they had to do all the works as women are incapable to do it.

The then Senior Division Mechanical Engineer C C Joy formed the Pink Gang in 2017. Junior Engineer Sreekala headed the team. They had to face many hurdles including the discouraging attitude of male colleagues. Once they proved their talent support flooded from many parts. It is their duty to ensure the safety of the train before and after its service. Vanchinad has been running punctually under their service- a feather added to their cap.They say that the hardest part of the job is to remove the carcasses of animals from air pipe and coupling. The pink gang has 7 post graduate members. Their age ranges from 28 -58. The gang is the first of its kind in Indian Railway. Honouring their effort Southern railway conferred them the best performance award last year. Yes, they find a fine balance with metal and emotion. Frailty, thy has to find a new synonym to replace woman.