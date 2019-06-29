Mechanical section declined: No special trains to Bengaluru from Kerala

There will be no special trains to Bengaluru from Kerala. The attempt to run some special trains from Kerala to Bengaluru by the Sothern Railway was failed as the mechanical division did not cooperate with the attempt.

The southern railway opted for some special trains as the private inter-state buses are on strike. The Railway decided to runa special train on Sunday evening from Thiruvanasthapuram to Bengaluru.

Earlier the mechanical division in Thiruvananthapuram blocked the attempt by saying that there are not enough employees in the Thiruvananthapuram station. Then the Railway management tried to run the train from Tirunelveli and Madurai but the mechanical division said that they will not repair trains for that.