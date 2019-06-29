Latest NewsInternational

Pilot proposes to girlfriend while flying at 5,000 feet : Watch Video

Jun 29, 2019, 07:42 am IST
Love is literally in the air above Raleigh, when the flight attendant pulled out the beautiful wedding ring to propose his love. But it was not as simple as one would imagine. At the height of 5,000 feet, he decided to add a little drama by announcing a fake emergency landing. The adorable video of the duo is going viral online as netizens react to flying romance.

David Singha is a pilot at Raleigh Durham International airport, while his girlfriend only identified as Liz is a recruiter at a Pharmaceutical company. To help the fake emergency landing, Liz’s best friend and David’s good friend rode along. The viral image spreading online, shows the love birds, seated in the cockpit, preparing to respond to a fake emergency landing.

