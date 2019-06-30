Air India Express flight skids off the runway: Video

In the Mangaluru International Airport, a flight coming from Dubai slid off when it was proceeding on the taxiway.

The Air India Express flight IX384 coming from Dubai has skidded off the runway on today evening 5.40. All the passengers in the flight were safe. The airline has ordered an inquiry in the incident.

The national airline company informed that ”AIr India Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX-384, Dubai to Mangalore after landing on runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side, has gone off the taxiway into soft ground. Tailwind and wet runway with inadequate braking action were reported”.

Mangalore Airport Official: IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore aircraft veered off the taxiway around 5:40 pm today. All passengers are safe & have been deboarded. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wHh4EAlH9G — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Air India Express is the subsidiary of Air India and is headquartered at Kochi.