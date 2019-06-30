Latest NewsSports

Former Australian Cricketer Feels this is the Player Who Should Bat For India at Number 4

Jun 30, 2019, 07:04 am IST
Just when Indian team seemed to have found an ideal player for India at number 4 in KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan picked up an injury and Rahul had to be moved into the opening position. Vijay Shankar bats for India at number 4 but with little success and fans have been demanding a change of role and wants either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik to take the number 4 position.

The debate is open again and former Australian player and commentator Dean Jones feels it is former Indian captain MS Dhoni who should take that position.

“Normally I don’t like touching the team when it’s flying and India is flying at the moment but I have got a concern at the player at number four. I have no problem with MS Dhoni going there and (Ravindra) Jadeja coming in a little later which gives you a spin option,” Jones told Star Sports.

“I think the pitches are getting a little more tired as the tournament progresses so you need that left-hander down there to help you a little bit. But I’ll have faith and give it one more go,” said Jones.

