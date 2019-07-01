Asian Junior Squash: Veer Chotrani won the title

In Squash, Indian teenage player Veer Chotrani has won the Asian Junior Under-19 title in the Asian Junior Championship in Macau, China. He defeated fellow player Yash Fadte. He won the title by 11-5,9-11,11-7,9-11,11-7.

He is the third Indian player to win the Asian trophy. Earlier Ravi Dixit and Vela Senthilkumar have won this. Veer has earlier won the Under-13 title in Iran.

Neel Joshi and Yuvna Gupta have won silver medals in the tournament. India has finished the tournament with one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Results (Finals):

Boys:

U-19: Veer Chotrani (9/16) bt Yash Fadte (¾) 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7

U-17: Nathan Kueh Tze Bing (2) (Mas) bt Neel Joshi (¾) 5-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-8

Girls:

U-15: Aira Binti Azman (1) (Mas) bt Yuvna Gupta (¾) 9-11, 11-1, 11-3, 11-9