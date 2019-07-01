Latest NewsSports

Asian Junior Squash: Veer Chotrani won the title

Jul 1, 2019, 12:04 am IST
Less than a minute

In Squash, Indian teenage player Veer Chotrani has won the Asian Junior Under-19 title in the Asian Junior Championship in Macau, China. He defeated fellow player Yash Fadte. He won the title by 11-5,9-11,11-7,9-11,11-7.

He is the third Indian player to win the Asian trophy. Earlier Ravi Dixit and Vela Senthilkumar have won this. Veer has earlier won the Under-13 title in Iran.

Neel Joshi and Yuvna Gupta have won silver medals in the tournament. India has finished the tournament with one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Results (Finals):

Boys:

U-19: Veer Chotrani (9/16) bt Yash Fadte (¾) 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7

U-17: Nathan Kueh Tze Bing (2) (Mas) bt Neel Joshi (¾) 5-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-8

Girls:

U-15: Aira Binti Azman (1) (Mas) bt Yuvna Gupta (¾) 9-11, 11-1, 11-3, 11-9

Tags

Related Articles

This is what happens if you are men and you are at this cafe

Aug 12, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
bruna abdullah _ topless_bold_pics

This Actress’s Bold Photos Becoming Viral On Social Media

Feb 25, 2018, 01:24 pm IST

SHOCKING! An Asteroid that Could End Human Life on Earth to hit Our Planet in Next 8 Years?

May 5, 2019, 08:58 am IST

MS.Dhoni breaks yet another record in Cricket history

Feb 10, 2019, 06:39 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close