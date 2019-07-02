Latest NewsNEWSSports

World Cup 2019; India beat Bangladesh to enter semi-finals

Jul 2, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
ndia defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday to enter the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. India have now reached the semi-finals in 3 successive World Cups. They won the tournament in 2011, lost to Australia in the semi-finals in 2015 and now have the chance to win their 3rd World Cup.

Rohit Sharma today also continued his legacy cricket with scoring another 100. He has became the 2nd batsman ater Kumar Sangakkara to hit 4 hundreds in a single World Cup and in the process became the leading run-scorer in this World Cup.

Chasing 315, Bangladesh were in the hunt till the 34th over but all their hopes were dashed when Shakib Al Hasan fell to Hardik Pandya.

