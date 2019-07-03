World Cup 2019 : These are the 8 records created during India-Bangladesh match

The Indian team defeated Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday and became the second team after Australia to qualify for the semi-finals.Indian has won 6 out of 8 matches and are in second spot with 13 points in the points table. Along with this, the Bangladesh team who fought hard till very end was out of the semi-final race.

8 Records

1.Indian team for the first time played together with four wicketkeeper batsmen in the playing eleven – Mahendra Singh Dhoni, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

2.Rohit Sharma (359 sixes) – Indian batsmen who scored the most number of sixes in international cricket and he left MS Dhoni (358) behind. In addition, he has also become the Indian batsman who has scored the most sixes in ODIs with 230 sixes, in this case also he left behind Dhoni (228 sixes).

3.Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 180 runs – India’s highest first wicket partnership for in the World Cup. Earlier Rohit Sharma – Shikhar Dhawan (174 vs Ireland, 2015) was the highest first wicket stand.

4.India entered the semi-finals of the ICC tournament for the sixth consecutive times, before that the Indian team had reached the final four in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2014 World T20, 2015 World Cup, 2016 World T20 and 2017 Champions Trophy.

5.Shakib Al Hasan became the player in the history of world cup to score 500 runs and also take 10 wickets. Along with this, he his his the only other batsman to score 6 fifty plus in a World Cup before him Sachin Tendulkar (1 century and 6 fifties) had made this record in 2003.

6.Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan completed 500 runs in the World Cup 2019 and 500 runs in a World Cup only Sachin Tendulkar has made this record twice, for the first time, four batsmen have made more than 500 runs in a World Cup.

7.Rohit Sharma scored his 26th century in ODIs and broke Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kumar Sangakkara (25 centuries) at the same time. Now Rohit Sharma is behind Hashim Amla (27), Sanath Jayasuriya (28), Ricky Ponting (30), Virat Kohli (41) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

8.Rohit Sharma scored the fourth century in the World Cup 2019 and equaled Kumar Sangakkara (2015 World Cup) in the record of highest number of hundred in a single edition of World cup.