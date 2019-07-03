World Cup 2019 : Virat Kohli argues with umpires about review ; watch video

Indian captain Virat Kohli was furious after India lost a review when the third umpire did not use ball-tracker for an LBW call in the ongoing World Cup encounter against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. It is a crucial game for India as the Men in Blue stand just a point away from sealing a spot in the semi-finals after a 31-run loss against England on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 12th over when Mohammed Shami burst into an enthusiastic appeal after hitting Soumya Sarkar on the pads. The ball nipped back in and Sarkar, who was late into his defence failed to get a connection. However, the on-field umpire didn’t seem interested. Interestingly, MS Dhoni, who always helps Kohli during such situations, was not present on the field.

Shami convinced Kohli to go for a review as he looked confident he had caught Sarkar plumb in front. The Indian skipper asked Rishabh Pant, who was behind the wickets, to get a confirmation and went for it. The replays showed a spike in the ultra edge when the ball went in between the bat and the stumps, after taking a look at several replays from different angles, the third umpire decided to uphold the on-field umpire’s decision without having a look at the ball tracker.

Kohli was certainly not amused by the decision and was seen arguing with the on-field umpires. However, replays later showed that the delivery was clipping the stumps but the ball tracker would have predicted the final outcome as the umpire’s call which anyway would have cost India the review.