Kerala tourism opens ‘TikTok’ account

Jul 4, 2019, 02:34 pm IST
Tourism department of Kerala has decided to make the tourism industry ‘TikTok friendly’. The department has opened an account in the TikTok. Kerala tourism is the first government department to open an account in the social media app.

Kerala tourism aims to launch.’ #TikTok Travel’ campaign to attract more tourists and to explore the beauty of Kerala.

A campaign ‘#YehMeraIndia’ is already in TikTok and it aims at placing India as a tourist-friendly country. The campaign welcomes tourists and travelers to share their sweet moments in the travel.

The tourism department always updates details and images of popular tourist destinations on other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

