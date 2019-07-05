“BJP faced many electoral defeats, but their leaders did not quit” ,says Shiv Sena

Speaking after the inauguration of a public park named for former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in suburban Borivali, Thackeray said the Sena-BJP alliance faced many defeats in the initial years. “It is only now that we are winning. Nobody runs away because of an electoral defeat. Vajpayee was also defeated in elections, but he did not lose heart. Nobody resigned back then,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi has resigned owning moral responsibility for the Congress’ Lok Sabha debacle.

The Shiv Sena leader, however, did not name Rahul Gandhi, who was in Mumbai in the day for a hearing in a defamation case.

In a four-page open letter, Mr Gandhi also urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new president as it would not be proper for him to do so.