Union Budget 2019 : India to be $3-trillion economy this year itself, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became second woman in the history of Independent India to present the Union Budget in Parliemnt today. Before her, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman till now to have presented the Union Budget. In 1970, she presented the Union Budget of India for 1970-71, after she took over the finance portfolio following the resignation of Morarji Desai as finance minister.

Dressed in beautiful deep pink saree with zari work, Sitharaman quoted ‘Chanakya Sutra’ and said that India can become $5-trillion economy in few years. In fact, she said that Indian economy will become $3-trillion economy this year itself. Quoting Chanakya Neeti Sutra, Sitharaman said that, “Kaarya purusha kare na lakshyam sampa dayate.” This means – with determined human efforts the task will surely be completed.

“When we aspire to reach 5 trillion dollars, many wonder whether it is possible; the target is eminently achievable, given our citizens’ desire and the leadership of the government,” Sitharaman said. Talking about new plan for investment, Sitharaman said that, “India Inc, our job creators, are the nation’s wealth creators; together, we can prosper. I wish to propose number of reforms to kickstart virtuous cycle of growth.” “Several reforms would be undertaken to promote rental housing, current rental laws are archaic as they do not address lessor-lessee relationships fairly,” Sitharaman said.

Under Khelo India scheme, National Sports Education Board will be set up in a bid to promote all kinds of sports among youngsters.

FM proposes National Research Foundation (NRF) which will fund and promote research across the country.

Jal Shakti Mantralaya will work with states to ensure Har Ghar Jal for all rural houses by 2024, under Jal Jeevan Mission, says FM

Need to replicate Zero Budget Farming, to go back to basics, which will help Doubling Farmers Income, says FM

9.6 crore toilets have been constructed since Oct 2, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh villages have become open defecation free.We have to build on this success. I propose to expand the Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable sold waste management in every village, asserts FM

We’ll invest widely in agricultural infrastructure. We’ll support pvt entrepreneurship in driving value addition to farmers produce & those from allied activities too, like bamboo, timber & also for generating renewable energy. Ann daata ko kyun oorja daata bana nahi sakte? asks FM

By 2022, every single rural family except those who are unwilling to take the connection, will have an electricity and a clean cooking facility, announces FM

