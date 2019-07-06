Union Budget 2019; Rs 400 crore granted for Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro has been now granted Rs 414.70 crore in the Union Budget 2019 as against Rs 50 crore in the last fiscal round.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the details while presenting the budget in Parliament on Friday.

Delhi Metro’s current operationl span is 342 Km with 250 stations included.

The last section of the DMRC made operational was on March 8 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been allocated Rs 17,713.93 crore for executing metro projects across the country, which was Rs 14,864.60 crore in the revised Budget of the previous fiscal.