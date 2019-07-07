Latest NewsIndia

Airport Authority to handover 3 More airports to Adani group

Jul 7, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
The Airport Authority of India will hand over three more airports to Gautam Adani group. The operation of the running of Lucknow, Mangalore and Ahmedabad airports will be given to Adani group. The union cabinet has approved the recommendation of the Civil Aviation ministry. The airports will be run in a Public-Private Partnership mode.

The operation of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports will be given to Adani group as they have quoted the highest bid. The ruling LDF government has raised a severe protest against this decision.

The Civil Aviation Minister has replied in the Lok Sabha that the decision to hand over Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani group will be reconsidered and the Kerala government’s proposal of taking over the operation of the airport is under consideration.

