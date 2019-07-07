Anushka says ‘What is this signal for 4?’ at Ind-SL match, video viral

India thumped Sri Lanka in their final group game by seven wickets without literally breaking a sweat at Headingley. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored scintillating tons, the captain Virat Kohli stroked a fluent 34 and remained unbeaten much to the delight of his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actress was present in the stands to cheer the Men in Blue and her husband and has now become a centre stage on social media for a hilarious reason.

Ye four ka signal kya hota hain?? pic.twitter.com/aO5cDDdmSG — Cricket Freak????? (@naveensurana06) July 6, 2019

However, while clapping, she asked one of her friends in the stands, “What is the signal for four?” ( going by the lipsync). And then performed the action before laughing her hearts out. Very few things go unnoticed on social media these days and the Twitterati managed to get a glimpse of this incident as well. The video is going viral now and Anushka Sharma is being hilariously trolled.