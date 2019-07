In shuttle badminton, ace Indian player Parupalli Kashyap has entered the Men’s singles finals of Canada Open Super 100 badminton tournament.

Kashyap has defeated Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals. Kashyap, the former Commonwealth games champion and fourth-seeded beat the sixth-seeded Wang Tzu Wei by 14-21,21-17,21-18.

Kashyap will face Li Shi Feng of China in the finals. Li Shi Feng has defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan 20-22, 21-10,21-11.