Latest NewsInternational

Country bans ‘Full face veils’ in public institutions.

Jul 7, 2019, 02:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has banned the wearing of ‘full-face veils’ in public institution in the country. The decision came after the twin bomb attacks that killed two people in the Tunisian capital city Tunis on June 27.

 

A witness of the suicide bomb attack has revealed that one of the attackers has worn a ‘Niqab- a full face-covering veil’- The ISIS has claimed the responsibility of the suicide bomb attacks. This was the third terror attack in the country, which is having a peak tourist season.

Tunisia is a middle east country where the power is shared by Islamist parties and secular parties. In Tunisia Niqab and Hijab were banned for decades. Only after 2011, the ban was removed.

Tags

Related Articles

Mummified Cats and Other Creatures Discovered by Archaeologists

Nov 12, 2018, 01:23 pm IST

Sachin Cannot Do this As Long as his Son Is Playing For India.

Aug 14, 2018, 06:14 pm IST

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Mario Arques’ Strike Takes Jamshedpur Through

Oct 2, 2018, 09:35 pm IST

Can Sunil P Ilayidom Answer to these Questions From T.G Mohandas? Check Out his Tweet

Dec 18, 2018, 10:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close