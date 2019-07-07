Country bans ‘Full face veils’ in public institutions.

The Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has banned the wearing of ‘full-face veils’ in public institution in the country. The decision came after the twin bomb attacks that killed two people in the Tunisian capital city Tunis on June 27.
A witness of the suicide bomb attack has revealed that one of the attackers has worn a ‘Niqab- a full face-covering veil’- The ISIS has claimed the responsibility of the suicide bomb attacks. This was the third terror attack in the country, which is having a peak tourist season.
Tunisia is a middle east country where the power is shared by Islamist parties and secular parties. In Tunisia Niqab and Hijab were banned for decades. Only after 2011, the ban was removed.
