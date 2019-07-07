Dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Chaudhary joined the party in presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s countrywide membership drive.

Chaudhary had campaigned with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari during Lok Sabha Elections. During the Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary campaigned in constituencies having a sizeable number of Jat and Purvanchali voters and in rural pockets of northeast, northwest Delhi, south and west parliamentary constituencies.