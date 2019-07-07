Five more teenagers arrested in temple vandalisation

On June 30, a quarrel over parking took a communal turn in Hauz Qazi area of old Delhi, following which the temple was attacked and vandalised.

According to the police, seven people have been arrested while eight juveniles have been apprehended.

“More arrests are to be be made soon. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused who were seen in the mob,” a senior police officer said.

For a couple of days, there was a heavy deployment in the area and shops were shut leading to loss of business. Things have returned to normal in the area.

On Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had also visited the area to take stock of the law and order situation.