Happy Birthday Dhoni : Watch Indian cricketer MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration video

Jul 7, 2019, 11:26 am IST
MS Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with some of his India teammates in a party on Sunday. All-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were spotted in pictures, celebrating MS Dhoni’s birthday after India’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. MS Dhoni, who didn’t come to bat in India’s chase of 265, was seen shaking a leg with daughter Ziva in his birthday party. The video went viral in no time, with fans pouring in wishes for the former India captain from across the globe.

Sakshi Dhoni shared a couple of pictures from the celebration on Instagram, along with a video of MS Dhoni’s cake cutting ceremony.

Happy Bday boy !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

