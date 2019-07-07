Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka Crisis : 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs reach Sofitel hotel in Mumbai

Jul 7, 2019, 07:50 am IST
Less than a minute

11 legislators of the ruling alliance submitted their resignation at the Speaker’s office on Saturday.The MLAs have submitted their resignation letter to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Their resignations come days after two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered their resignation.

The MLAs who resigned today are- Mahesh Kumathalli, BC Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shivaram Hebbar, H. Vishwanath, Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj, Narayana Gowda, Munirathna, S.T. Somashekar and Pratap Gowda Patil.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Zameer Ahmad downplayed resignations of Congress-JD(S) MLAs and said: “They will come back. Where else will they go? The resignations have not been accepted yet.”

10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs arrived at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is on US vacation, is expected to return to Bengaluru tomorrow.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Add

These TV Ads creates several controversies in India : Watch Videos

May 26, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

Former finance minister and veteran communist V.Viswanatha Menon passed away

May 3, 2019, 04:52 pm IST

24-Year-old woman gang raped by 2 men in moving car

Jul 24, 2018, 09:03 pm IST

Found tressure burried in field: Massive treasure hunt by a 54-year-old

Nov 24, 2017, 05:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close