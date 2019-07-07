Karnataka Crisis : 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs reach Sofitel hotel in Mumbai

11 legislators of the ruling alliance submitted their resignation at the Speaker’s office on Saturday.The MLAs have submitted their resignation letter to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Their resignations come days after two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered their resignation.

The MLAs who resigned today are- Mahesh Kumathalli, BC Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shivaram Hebbar, H. Vishwanath, Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj, Narayana Gowda, Munirathna, S.T. Somashekar and Pratap Gowda Patil.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Zameer Ahmad downplayed resignations of Congress-JD(S) MLAs and said: “They will come back. Where else will they go? The resignations have not been accepted yet.”

10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs arrived at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is on US vacation, is expected to return to Bengaluru tomorrow.