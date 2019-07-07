Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka Crisis : 14 MLAs resign from Assembly,says JDS leader

Jul 7, 2019, 06:31 am IST
Kumaraswamy
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy breaks down

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath said 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to the Speaker and requested him to accept them.He said the Speaker promised to look into the resignations in accordance with the rules.Vishwanath said some of the MLAs also met the Governor and gave him a copy of the resignations.

He said the MLAs have resigned because the government was not working well.

“We have submitted resignation to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker. He assured us he will take a decision by Tuesday. This government did not take everyone into confidence in its functioning. That’s why we’ve resigned voluntarily today,” said Vishwanath.

Asked by reporters about the hand of BJP in their resignations, he said, “I don’t know BJP. We’ve resigned voluntarily. We are not influenced by any ‘Operation Kamala’. There is no operation, we are senior MLAs, nobody can operate us.” Vishwanath’s claim comes against the backdrop of dramatic developments on Saturday when 11 of the coalition MLAs handed over their resignations to the Speaker’s office pushing the government into a minority.

