Sanjay Majerkar gets trolled in social media after Jadeja picked a wicket

Former Indian Cricket player Sanjay Manjerkar is trolled in the social media after Raninder Jadeja picked a wicket in his first over in the ICC world cup.
Earlier in India’s match against Bangladesh Sanjay Manjerkar has opinionated that Jadeja is a ‘bits-and-pieces cricketer’. ” I am not a big fan of bits and pieces cricketer players which Jadeja is at this point of a career in 50 over cricket. In testmatches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have batsman and a spinner”, Manjerakar said.
For this Jadeja asked to stop the ‘verbal-diarrhea of Manjerkar. “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea’, said Jadeja in reply.
Jadeja fans searching for Sanjay Manjrekar right now ????#INDvSL #SLvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dc27uztiIM
— ANKUR (@ANKUR91017) July 6, 2019
Sir jadeja showing his worth to sanjay manjrekar today????#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vuUdeqlK5F
— Polltracker (@Invinci30111984) July 6, 2019
Sanjay Manjrekar after Jadeja's wicket-#INDvSL #WorldCup19 pic.twitter.com/MHPlYYAiQI
— Simran Singh?? (@Simranj09598235) July 6, 2019
I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! ? https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019
Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019
" Great fielding by Jadeja. He bats, bowls and fields. Terrific asset to Indian team " ~ Sourav Ganguly
— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 6, 2019
If you ever thought your existence was painful, just switch on the TV & watch Manjrekar doing commentary while Jadeja is bowling beautifully ?#INDvSL
— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019
Jadeja picks a wicket in the very 1st over of his World Cup.
Manjrekar in the commentary box having to praise him. Priceless.#INDvSL
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2019
Sanjay Manjarekar after Jadeja gets wicket in first over :#IndvSL pic.twitter.com/KA7RvovXrp
— Sam~wise (@Samy_sayz) July 6, 2019
Manjrekar ????? Jadeja ?????????????
"The ball turned and it's a good wicket. Pitch is tailoured made for Jadeja": Manjrekar #cwc19
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 6, 2019
Ravindra Jadeja starts taking wickets #INDvSL ??? pic.twitter.com/3eSypIN81s
— Halwa (@ugly_bald_guy) July 6, 2019
Whenever you feel that your job sucks, remember there is Sanjay Manjrekar who is praising Jadeja in commentary box when he takes wicket. ?#INDvSL
— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 6, 2019
Sanjay Manjrekar after knowing Jadeja is playing today. #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/YmXkaq7hCB
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 6, 2019
Sanjay manjrekar in the commentary box when he knew that jadeja is playing today??#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/C3IfWI5YP5
— Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 6, 2019
#INDvsSL
Am hoping Jadeja will do his Bits today And shred the Sri Lankan middle order to Pieces.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 6, 2019
Hahah. Manjrekar's face when he came to now Jadeja is playing. #IndvSL
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2019
