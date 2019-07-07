Sanjay Majerkar gets trolled in social media after Jadeja picked a wicket

Former Indian Cricket player Sanjay Manjerkar is trolled in the social media after Raninder Jadeja picked a wicket in his first over in the ICC world cup.

Earlier in India’s match against Bangladesh Sanjay Manjerkar has opinionated that Jadeja is a ‘bits-and-pieces cricketer’. ” I am not a big fan of bits and pieces cricketer players which Jadeja is at this point of a career in 50 over cricket. In testmatches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have batsman and a spinner”, Manjerakar said.

For this Jadeja asked to stop the ‘verbal-diarrhea of Manjerkar. “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea’, said Jadeja in reply.

Sir jadeja showing his worth to sanjay manjrekar today????#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vuUdeqlK5F — Polltracker (@Invinci30111984) July 6, 2019

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! ? https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

" Great fielding by Jadeja. He bats, bowls and fields. Terrific asset to Indian team " ~ Sourav Ganguly — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 6, 2019

If you ever thought your existence was painful, just switch on the TV & watch Manjrekar doing commentary while Jadeja is bowling beautifully ?#INDvSL — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019

Jadeja picks a wicket in the very 1st over of his World Cup. Manjrekar in the commentary box having to praise him. Priceless.#INDvSL — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2019

Sanjay Manjarekar after Jadeja gets wicket in first over :#IndvSL pic.twitter.com/KA7RvovXrp — Sam~wise (@Samy_sayz) July 6, 2019

Manjrekar ????? Jadeja ????????????? "The ball turned and it's a good wicket. Pitch is tailoured made for Jadeja": Manjrekar #cwc19 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 6, 2019

Whenever you feel that your job sucks, remember there is Sanjay Manjrekar who is praising Jadeja in commentary box when he takes wicket. ?#INDvSL — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 6, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar after knowing Jadeja is playing today. #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/YmXkaq7hCB — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 6, 2019

Sanjay manjrekar in the commentary box when he knew that jadeja is playing today??#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/C3IfWI5YP5 — Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 6, 2019

#INDvsSL

Am hoping Jadeja will do his Bits today And shred the Sri Lankan middle order to Pieces. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 6, 2019