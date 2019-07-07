Latest NewsSports

Sanjay Majerkar gets trolled in social media after Jadeja picked a wicket

Jul 7, 2019, 02:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Former Indian Cricket player Sanjay Manjerkar is trolled in the social media after Raninder Jadeja picked a wicket in his first over in the ICC world cup.

Earlier in India’s match against Bangladesh Sanjay Manjerkar has opinionated that Jadeja is a ‘bits-and-pieces cricketer’. ” I am not a big fan of bits and pieces cricketer players which Jadeja is at this point of a career in 50 over cricket. In testmatches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have batsman and a spinner”, Manjerakar said.

For this Jadeja asked to stop the ‘verbal-diarrhea of Manjerkar. “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea’, said Jadeja in reply.

