Shocking ! Three men booked for raping dog

Three people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a four-year-old dog in Hathras district.According to the police, the three accused kidnapped the dog from its owner”s house and later took turns to rape the female canine in Jalesar Road area.

An FIR has been registered against Dinesh Kumar and two unidentified persons under Section 11 in Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code.Santosh Devi, the dog owner who had filed the complaint, said Dinesh Kumar is her neighbour and lives in a rented accommodation next to her house. She said Kumar was familiar with her family.

Kumar lured her pet dog on Thursday by offering an egg, she said. Kumar and his two accomplices, in their inebriated state, then took turns to rape her pet dog, the FIR said.In her complaint, Shanti Devi said her pet dog went missing on Thursday night and she found her dog lying unconscious in Kumar”s room on Friday morning.

She claimed she found her dog in a critical condition whose internal organs suffered major injuries.The police said further investigation is underway and medical examination of the dog has been conducted.