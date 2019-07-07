“What do you tell someone on their birthday ? Rohit’s take on MSD’s birthday will shock you

Social Media has been flooded with the Birthday wishes for MS Dhoni. It has been asserts that the former Indian skipper has now turned 38 in his life chronicle.

Dhoni has celebrated his birthday along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva after India beat Sri Lanka at Leeds.

The occasion was lauded by many exponents from Cricket Industry.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shared photos and videos of Dhoni’s birthday celebration, where the Indian wicket-keeper batsman was seen having a gala time with family and friends.

The best reaction came from India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, when he asked about Dhoni’s birthday plans.

Rohit said based on the result of the Australia vs South Africa match, which South Africa won later on, the Indian team will win plan celebrating Dhoni’s birthday in the team bus.