World Cup 2019 : Priyanka Gandhi wishes Team India good luck for semifinal

Jul 7, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for their victory over Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of the ongoing World Cup.

Priyanka also wished the Men in Blue good luck for their crucial semi-final match in which they would be taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

