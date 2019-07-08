German woman missing from Kerala: Intelligence Bureau  starts  the investigation

The central intelligence agencies will start an investigation on the German women missing from Kerala. The central agencies interfere in the matter as it is doubted that the German woman has some connections to militant outfits. The Interpol has released a yellow corner notice against her.

The investigation for finding the woman is now based at northern Kerala. The Intelligence Bureau has come as there doubts that the woman has some links to militants group.

Lisa Waicey who arrived on Kerala on March 7 with her friend Muhammed Ali, went missing from March 10. Her Gmail, mobile phone was deactivated from the next day. Muhammed Ali left Kerala on March 15 from Cochin airport.

Lis who converted to Islam in 2011 at Egypt has found to have some links with some extremist organizations there. The complaint lodged at the Indian embassy in Germany by Lisa’s mother has also some tips to that. The IB has also found that her friend Muhammed Ali’s background is doubtful.