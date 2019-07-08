What will happen if India-New Zealand semi-final gets washed out?

After an eventful final day in the on going World Cup 2019, India finised and reached in the 15 points while Australia had to settle with 14 points after the defeat with South Africa. India will now ace New Zeland in the first semi-final at the old Trafford while the hosts England will be going aganist the Australia in the second semmi final at Edgbaston.

On Tuesday India and New Zealand will clash in their 2019 World Cup semi-final match in Manchester . If the game is washed out, it’ll be played on Wednesday, which is considered to be the ‘reserve day’. If the match is washed out on reserve day too, India will automatically qualify for the final as they have more points than New Zealand in league stage.