Former Newzealand Cricketer Daniel Vettori Tell Team Mates to be Careful Against this Indian Player. Guess Who

Daniel Vettori was a force to reckon with during his playing days. He was not a huge turner of the ball, but relied on his accuracy and variations to castle the batsman. He was quite a good batsman too and ahead of Kiwi’s all-important semi-final against India, Vettori has some advice for the black caps.

Vettori wants Newzealand to be careful against one player and that is none other than Jasprit Bumrah! Vettori feels Bumrah is unplayable at this stage.

“England against India at Edgbaston probably showed New Zealand the way to approach setting a big total. Jasprit Bumrah is basically unplayable at this stage, and against England, he was his usual economical self. But despite that, England targeted everyone else,” Vettori wrote in his column for the ICC.

Vettori is telling his teammates to play out Bumrah safely and find runs at the other end.

Vettori also told New Zealand to take an aggressive approach with the ball by going for the early wickets and putting pressure on India’s inconsistent middle order.