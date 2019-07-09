Latest NewsIndia

Government to make ‘HIV test’ mandatory for marriage

Jul 9, 2019, 02:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Goa state government has decided to make ‘HIV test’ mandatory for registering marriages. The health minister of the state has informed that has given instruction to the Law Department to release a government order on this. The legislation will be presented in the monsoon session of the assembly.

He made it clear that as a small state Goa can show the way to other states. Earlier in 2006, the Goan government has decided to make HIV test mandatory. But this was not actualized. The minister also informed that will control all spa centers and also made it mandatory that all laboratories must renew their registration every two years.

Tags

Related Articles

Four police personnel killed in encounter with Naxals

Jan 24, 2018, 09:33 pm IST

‘Three scripts ready for Mohanlal, the film will happen next year’, says Vinayan

Feb 13, 2019, 10:57 pm IST

Audience in Washington bursts into laughter after hearing Pak diplomat’s this statement

Jun 9, 2017, 05:18 pm IST
oru-adaar-love-in-dubai-vacation

Priya Prakash and ‘Oru Adaar Love’ crew in Dubai vacation: See latest pics

May 8, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close