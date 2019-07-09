Government to make ‘HIV test’ mandatory for marriage

The Goa state government has decided to make ‘HIV test’ mandatory for registering marriages. The health minister of the state has informed that has given instruction to the Law Department to release a government order on this. The legislation will be presented in the monsoon session of the assembly.

He made it clear that as a small state Goa can show the way to other states. Earlier in 2006, the Goan government has decided to make HIV test mandatory. But this was not actualized. The minister also informed that will control all spa centers and also made it mandatory that all laboratories must renew their registration every two years.