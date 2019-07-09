”Those who hate Kangana are Hindu phobic, NaMo hater, Pakistan lover”, says actress Kangana’s sister

Rangoli Chandel, the sister of national award-winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the Kangana haters have many things in common. She accused that those who hate Kangana are Hindu Phobic, Narendra Modi haters, Pakistan lovers. She was replying to the tweets that Kangana was criticized only because she supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rangoli Tweeted that ” Please keenly observe all Kangana haters, scroll down their tweeter handles, with in few tweets you will know they all have few things in common they are Hindu phobic, NaMo hater, Pakistan lover, passive-aggressive nature..”.

Kangan has been an ardent fan of Narendra Modi and has been expressed her support in many public events.