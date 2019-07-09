Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

”Those who hate Kangana are Hindu phobic, NaMo hater, Pakistan lover”, says actress Kangana’s sister

Jul 9, 2019, 03:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rangoli Chandel, the sister of national award-winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the Kangana haters have many things in common. She accused that those who hate Kangana are Hindu Phobic, Narendra Modi haters, Pakistan lovers. She was replying to the tweets that Kangana was criticized only because she supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rangoli Tweeted that ” Please keenly observe all Kangana haters, scroll down their tweeter handles, with in few tweets you will know they all have few things in common they are Hindu phobic, NaMo hater, Pakistan lover, passive-aggressive nature..”.

Kangan has been an ardent fan of Narendra Modi and has been expressed her support in many public events.

Tags

Related Articles

see-how-much-has-the-ldf-government-spent-on-renovating-the-bungalows-of-its-ministers

See how much has the LDF government spent on renovating the bungalows of its ministers

Mar 24, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

Forget French fries and try Potato Chip Cookies

Aug 5, 2017, 02:36 pm IST
Parliament

Monsoon session of Parliament: Opposition may raise heat tomorrow

Jul 16, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

30 deaths is 48 hours including new borns

Aug 12, 2017, 07:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close