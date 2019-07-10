Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Fan accuses Madhavan of encouraging youth to be engineers, See what actor replied

Jul 10, 2019, 08:58 pm IST
Actor Madhavan got praised by netizens for his encouraging and funny reply to a man who accused the actor of encouraging youth to become engineers.

The fan criticized the actor on the basis of his film ‘Rehna hei there dil mein’. Madhavan has portrayed the role of Madhav Shastri, an engineering student in the film.

A person named Shitis Sinha has tweeted that ” the person who delivered the food today, is an engineer,I hope and Pray he grows in your company, my best wishes to Sudharsan”.

For this, the actor has replied that he himself is an engineering student. The tweet of the actor become viral by instant.

