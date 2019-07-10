Fan accuses Madhavan of encouraging youth to be engineers, See what actor replied

Actor Madhavan got praised by netizens for his encouraging and funny reply to a man who accused the actor of encouraging youth to become engineers.

The fan criticized the actor on the basis of his film ‘Rehna hei there dil mein’. Madhavan has portrayed the role of Madhav Shastri, an engineering student in the film.

A person named Shitis Sinha has tweeted that ” the person who delivered the food today, is an engineer,I hope and Pray he grows in your company, my best wishes to Sudharsan”.

@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare the person who delivered the food today, is an engineer,I hope and Pray he grows in your company, my best wishes to Sudharsan??@ActorMadhavan aapke chalte aadhe engg mein chale gaye, hope u know this and this isn’t a joke?#RHTDM pic.twitter.com/CqtvkJn2zn — Shitiz Sinha (@shiitiiz) July 7, 2019

For this, the actor has replied that he himself is an engineering student. The tweet of the actor become viral by instant.