Rohit Sarma Reacts to India’s Exit From World Cup. A Cricket Fan Should Read this Tweet

India’s exit from the World cup was quite hard for the fans to digest since they topped the league table and for the most part, looked like the team to beat. India flexed their muscles on the way to Semi, to an extent Australia too did the same, but its Newzealand and England- two teams which huffed and puffed to top 4 which will meet in the finals. Although India couldn’t finish the tournament well, India’s star batsman Rohit Sarma was a delight to watch throughout.

The ICC World Number 2 batsman scored 648 runs with five hundreds in the tournament and was all set to emerge as the man of the tournament. Well, we just don’t know yet if he will bag that award. Rohi, through a tweet, opened up about how he felt about the game. The stylish right-hander said 30 minutes of poor cricket cost the team.

We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played ??” wrote Rohit on Twitter

Well, Indians would share the feelings of Rohit Sarma. We hope he is going to comeback stronger at the WC 2023.