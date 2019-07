The Chalakkudy police station in the Thrissur district has been selected as the best police station in the state. Cherthala police station has been selected as the second best station and Fort police station in Thiruvananthapuram district has been selected in the third position.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute the awards on July 16 in function at Police training college. DGP Loknath Behra and senior police officials will attend the meeting.