5 rebel MLAs against the speaker

Jul 13, 2019, 04:32 pm IST
Adding to the current tensions in the state, 5 Congress rebel MLAs approached the Supreme Court against the speaker. The petition was submitted by Congress MLAs Roshan Beig, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, MTB Nagaraju, and  Munikaratna. The petition is filed accusing that the speaker is delaying his decision over their resignations. The resignation was submitted as per the clause 190 in the constitution. There were no external pressures. Resignation was an independent choice and we stick on to it.

Court will consider the petition along with the others on Tuesday. The petition was submitted on Saturday. Congress however continues the negotiation with rebel MLAs. The confidence motion leaves the Congress- JDS camp hopeful. M T B Nagaraju had discussions with D K Sivakumar and Siddharamaih.

K Sudhakar will follow Nagaraju and the Congress leaders are working hard to make the things fall on the right place. The independent MLAs in the assembly asked for sitting in the oppositional bench. BJP said that they may bring a non confidence motion after considering the circumstances.

