It is alleged that Muslim barbers refuse to cut the hair of Dalits. The incident is reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

The people of Dalit community living in the Peepalsana village has registered a complaint to Bhojpur police station. In the letter, they complain that the Salmani community in Muslims treat them as untouchables. The Salman community has closed their shop on Friday in a protest against the police complaint.

The Muslim barbers say that if Dalit is allowed to enter the shop Muslims will not come for a haircut. The village is a Muslim majority village. Not only barbers but also other Muslims in the village also oppose the Dalit’s entry into saloons. They also argue that the Dalits earlier take the services from a saloon run by a Dalit.

The district authority has formed a team including SSP and higher officials to investigate the matter.