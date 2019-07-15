University College violence: Remand report of police says this

In the University college violence case, the remand report of police submitted in the court says that the accused were planned to murder Akhil. The accused attacked Akhil with an aim to kill him.

The report also urged the court not give bail to accused. The report says that if bail is granted to accused they will initiate a riot in the college and will threaten the witnesses of the issue. The police also made it clear that the seal of Physical education director found out from the house of Sivarenjith, the prime accused is a fake one and not original.

The police also sought a report from PSC about the certificates submitted by the accused to get weigtage marks from PSC.