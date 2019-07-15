KeralaLatest News

University College violence: Remand report of police says this

Jul 15, 2019, 05:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the University college violence case, the remand report of police submitted in the court says that the accused were planned to murder Akhil. The accused attacked Akhil with an aim to kill him.

The report also urged the court not give bail to accused. The report says that if bail is granted to accused they will initiate a riot in the college and will threaten the witnesses of the issue. The police also made it clear that the seal of Physical education director found out from the house of Sivarenjith, the prime accused is a fake one and not original.

The police also sought a report from PSC about the certificates submitted by the accused to get weigtage marks from PSC.

Tags

Related Articles

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile

Dec 10, 2018, 04:36 pm IST

BJP expelled former MP from party

Mar 30, 2019, 11:31 pm IST
Indian Premier League (IPL)

Indian Premier League 2018: What makes it special this year?

Apr 7, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Here is How MS Dhoni Responded to Rumours of Him Retiring From Cricket

Jul 6, 2019, 04:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close