NEWS

‘Chandrayaan 2’ will be launched on Monday

Jul 18, 2019, 03:27 pm IST
Less than a minute
Chandrayaan-2

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch it’s Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ on Monday. The mission was called off due to some technical snag on Monday, July 15 of this month. The new date was decided as the technical snags found in the GSLV Mark3.

The ISRO took its social media handle Twitter to inform this. The mission will be launched on Monday afternoon at 2.43 pm. The mission was called off as a small technical snag was found on the Helium gas tank of GSLV Mark3. The technical snag was rectified by Tuesday night. The ISRO has completed all security checks by yesterday.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission contains a satellite, a lander named ‘Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Pragyaan’. The ISRO had spent around 1000 crore rupees for this mission. The ‘Chandrayaan’ will land on the moon on September first week.

The booster GSLV Mark3 will carry the payload to a preparatory orbit around the earth in 44 meters long and weighs around 640 tonnes. It is nicknamed ‘Bahubali’. It is fully designed and developed in India.

Tags

Related Articles

Katrina Kaif Turns 35 Today. See How She Celebrated her Birthday

Jul 16, 2018, 09:48 pm IST

EC decisions should ‘always remain in no-doubt zone’: Kerala CM

Oct 23, 2017, 07:33 pm IST
srh defend target

IPL 2018: Amazing SRH defend target again, fourth loss for Rajasthan

Apr 29, 2018, 08:08 pm IST

Spanish Omlette with Nachos – Recipe

Sep 29, 2018, 01:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close