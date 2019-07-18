‘Chandrayaan 2’ will be launched on Monday

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch it’s Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ on Monday. The mission was called off due to some technical snag on Monday, July 15 of this month. The new date was decided as the technical snags found in the GSLV Mark3.

The ISRO took its social media handle Twitter to inform this. The mission will be launched on Monday afternoon at 2.43 pm. The mission was called off as a small technical snag was found on the Helium gas tank of GSLV Mark3. The technical snag was rectified by Tuesday night. The ISRO has completed all security checks by yesterday.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission contains a satellite, a lander named ‘Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Pragyaan’. The ISRO had spent around 1000 crore rupees for this mission. The ‘Chandrayaan’ will land on the moon on September first week.

Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019

The booster GSLV Mark3 will carry the payload to a preparatory orbit around the earth in 44 meters long and weighs around 640 tonnes. It is nicknamed ‘Bahubali’. It is fully designed and developed in India.